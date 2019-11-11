Delhi Odd-even Rule: Police to Intensify Checks this Week After 297 violators Fined on Saturday

Under the odd-even scheme, initiated by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on November 4, police issued challans to 297 motorists till 8 pm on Saturday. Most of these challans were issued during peak hours of the day. The security remained intensified in some areas of Delhi on Saturday, which was an even-numbered day. Despite even-number day, some vehicles with odd number were seen plying on Delhi streets.

A report by The Times of India said that to ensure that people do not violate the odd-even rationing exercise; police in the national capital are planning to enhance checks this week during which any violator entering Delhi might be booked in the border areas. Discussions are also being held to ensure that traffic movement is not disrupted during the checks.

It further said that during peak hours, police would avoid conducting random checks during peak hours as it may lead to traffic congestion on arterial roads. Instead, mobile teams will be positioned around big markets or Municipal Corporation parking areas to book vehicles that do not follow the odd-even road rationing rule.

The report said that civic bodies will also be asked to not let the violators park their vehicles in their parking areas. Traffic inspectors from all the 52 traffic circles will be on a vigil. These officers will be having a list of the 25 exceptions, which they will check before letting off a vehicle that has violated the rule.

This week may also see Civil Defence volunteers spreading awareness about the scheme to the people.

The report mentioned police saying that 200 teams have been constituted to book violators. Police admit that despite the team on war footing, it is not easy to stop vehicles at all the intersection, mainly during the peak hours when the traffic is high. Stopping cars during peak hours lead to traffic congestion, they added.

It further said that at times during peak hours, officers can only book one or two violators. "There is not enough road space or manpower to stop several vehicles at a time. Many violators manage to take advantage of this," a police officer was quoted as saying.

According to a report by Business Today, as per the official data, Delhi Police had issued a total of 514 challans this year for violating the odd-even rule.

The odd-even road rationing scheme will be effective till November 15. The rule will, however, be lifted on November 11 and 12 this year, to ensure devotees do not face any hassle on the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev.

