Delhi Offices to Open, But Staff Wonders How to Reach With Borders Sealed and No Public Transport

While announcing the implementation of all lockdown relaxations as advised by the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said all government and private offices in Delhi can operate with 33 per cent staff.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Delhi Offices to Open, But Staff Wonders How to Reach With Borders Sealed and No Public Transport
Representative image.

New Delhi: Delhi government employees may face difficulty reaching their offices on Monday due to unavailability of public transport and neighbouring cities sealing their borders with the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While announcing the implementation of all lockdown relaxations as advised by the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said all government and private offices in Delhi can operate with 33 per cent staff.

"Several government employees reside in NCR and most of them won't be able to reach their offices on Monday unless their entry from Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonipat and Merrut to Delhi is facilitated," a government official, who didn't wish to be named, said.

He said the government has not allowed public transportation like metro, buses yet, and most employees don't have their vehicles.

Like government employees, people working in private sector may also face difficulties in reaching offices on Monday. There are around two lakh employees of the Delhi government.

