Delhi on Alert as Cops Release Photos of 2 Terrorists Suspected to be in City

A high alert was sounded in Delhi on Tuesday after intelligence agencies informed Delhi Police that two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists had infiltrated into the capital.The Delhi Police released the photos of the two men and said that guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations where foreign students usually stay, are being scanned to trace the two.In the photo released by the cops, the two men are seen leaning on a milestone that reads Firozpur 9 km and Delhi 360 km.Police have pasted posters of the two suspects across the city and have also circulated their photos on the social media to alert people to inform the police immediately wherever and whenever the duo is spotted.The Punjab Police was placed on alert last week after its counter-intelligence wing suggested that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists "could be moving towards Delhi" from the state.It had come close on the heels of four people taking over a taxi at gunpoint in Pathankot around 11:30 pm on November 13, sparking fears of another 2016-like terrorist attack.Police said that a warning, recently issued by the Jaish-e-Mohammed about avenging the death of its chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew in an encounter in Kashmir on October 30, cannot be ruled out.“We got inputs that they’re heading towards Delhi. We have increased the vigil in the bordering areas as well as in the city. Second-hand car dealers are being questioned and the parking lots are being scanned to spot abandoned vehicles,” the officer from the Delhi’s anti-terror special cell, said. The officer said that the district police have also been alerted to maintain high security.