CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#AirIndia
Home » News » India » Delhi: One Injured After Blast Causes Building Collapse in Sadar Bazar Area; Forensic Team Reaches Site
1-MIN READ

Delhi: One Injured After Blast Causes Building Collapse in Sadar Bazar Area; Forensic Team Reaches Site

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 21:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The area where the blast took place in Delhi. (ANI)

The area where the blast took place in Delhi. (ANI)

The Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and have rescued the injured person. The blast reportedly took place at a house in the New Parking of Sadar Bazar.

One person was injured after the stairs of a house collapsed due to a blast in Delhi’s heavily-populated Sadar Bazar area on Saturday.

Prima facie evidence suggested that the blast was caused by a water pipe. No fire or smell of any chemicals came from the area, police said.

The Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and have rescued the injured person, news agency ANI reported. The blast reportedly took place at a house in the New Parking of the area.

RELATED NEWS

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are on their way to further investigate the incident.

The fire department received the initial call about the blast at around 6:30 pm.

“At around 6 pm I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can’t say if the blast was in the water motor," a shop owner in the area told ANI.

Further investigations are details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
first published:January 07, 2023, 21:28 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 21:36 IST
Read More