Delhi: One Injured After Blast Causes Building Collapse in Sadar Bazar Area; Forensic Team Reaches Site

One person was injured after the stairs of a house collapsed due to a blast in Delhi’s heavily-populated Sadar Bazar area on Saturday.

Prima facie evidence suggested that the blast was caused by a water pipe. No fire or smell of any chemicals came from the area, police said.

The Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and have rescued the injured person, news agency ANI reported. The blast reportedly took place at a house in the New Parking of the area.

Delhi | One person injured in a structural collapse of stairs in a building in Sadar Bazar, today.Prima facie,it seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot or fire or pellets or smell of any chemical observed;Crime&FSL teams on their way to the site, say Police. pic.twitter.com/06dV23cCPo — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are on their way to further investigate the incident.

The fire department received the initial call about the blast at around 6:30 pm.

“At around 6 pm I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can’t say if the blast was in the water motor," a shop owner in the area told ANI.

Further investigations are details are awaited.

