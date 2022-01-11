Delhi Orders Work From Home for Private Offices. Check List of Who All Are Exempt

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital, Delhi on Monday announced that all private offices will be closed except those exempt under new Covid-19 safety guidelines and work from home will be initiated. The DDMA also ordered closure of sit-in at restaurants and bars, allowing only home delivery and takeaways.

Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to Covid and around 19,000 infections on Monday, with one in every four persons undergoing testing turning out to be positive, as authorities announced new curbs but decided against imposing a full lockdown.

According to government data, 70 Covid patients have died in the capital in the first 10 days of January. It reported 17 fatalities each on Sunday and Monday.

It recorded 54 fatalities in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the capital. Government data showed that of the 46 patients who died between January 5 and January 9, as many as 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, while 25 were aged above 60. Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The positivity rate of 25 percent reported on Monday is the highest since May 4 last year. The number of new infections (19,166) was low as compared to Sunday as only 76,670 tests (comparatively lower number) were conducted the previous day.

Here’s a list of offices that do not need to go into work-from-home mode:

• Private banks

• Offices of companies providing essential services

• Insurance firms

• Offices of pharma companies requiring management of production and distribution

• Entities or Intermediaries regulated by the Reserve Bank of India

• Non-banking financial companies, or NBFC

• Microfinance Institutions

• Lawyers’ offices if courts, tribunals or commissions are open

• Courier service

