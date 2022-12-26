Delhi: Over 20 Cars Gutted in Massive Fire at West Delhi Multi-storey Parking Lot | WATCH

As many as 21 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a multi-storey parking lot in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday. According to Delhi Fire Services, the incident took place early morning, and the exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, the Delhi Police in a statement said that a man was seen moving suspiciously at the facility. A senior police officer said preliminary CCTV footage analysis pointed at the detail, a PTI report said.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media. “I am present at the spot since morning and doing everything possible to nab the culprit," Congress worker Aditya Goswami tweeted, sharing videos of the gutted cars.

मेरे वॉर्ड #SubhashNagar में सुबह 3 बजे के आस-पास किसी असामाजिक तत्व ने MCD की मल्टी लेवल कार पार्किंग में आग लगा दी जिसमें लगभग 30-35 गाड़ियाँ जलकर ख़ाक हो गई हैं।मैं सुबह से ही मौक़े पर मौजूद हूं और दोषी को पकड़वाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा हूं pic.twitter.com/itbGV2wQ7U — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) December 26, 2022

The suspect is yet to be nabbed but is identified. “Multiple teams have been formed to probe the exact cause of the incident. An investigation is underway," a PTI report quoted the officer as saying.

The fire was brought under control by 6:10 am, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

