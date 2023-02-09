LIVE: Adani Issue Refuses to Die Down in Parliament, PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha Today; Kharge Gets Trolled Over LV Scarf

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 07:36 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament has been witnessing action-packed Budget Session days with the Opposition pressing for a discussion on the Adani issue and the BJP dodging attacks in the matter. Wednesday was another day of ruckus in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as leaders of Opposition parties like Congress and TMC continued raising the Adani issue, amid which remarks by Rahul Gandhi and Mahua Moitra made on Tuesday in
Drawing attention to the decade before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams. He asserted that this decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and observed that the country under UPA was called the “Lost Decade”.
Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress and used couplets from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Kaka Hathrasi, and Jigar Moradabadi to take a dig at the grand old party.
Reciting a couplet from Jigar Moradabadi’s poem, he said, “I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat.” Maybe they slept well and could not wake up on time. For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain”.”
Read More: ‘Ye Keh Keh Ke Hum Dil Ko Behla Rahe Hain…’: PM Modi’s Poetic Jibe At Congress in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond in Rajya Sabha to motion of thanks today. PM Modi on Wednesday read out couplets of Hindi satirist Kaka Hathrasi and poet Dushyant Kumar to target the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. Responding to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the lower house of Parliament, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.
In other news, panic spread in Ghaziabad district court after a leopard strayed into the complex on Wednesday. Ten people were injured in the leopard attack, triggering panic and a four-hour operation to catch the animal. “The leopard was tranquilised following a joint operation of police and the forest department,” DCP (City) Nipun Agrawal said, adding that arrangements are being made to cage the animal. According to police, the leopard first attacked a cobbler on the ground floor of the court complex in the Kavinagar area of the district before heading to the first floor.
Coming down south, the first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Meeting, under India’s year-long G20 presidency, will be held here from today till February 11. Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference is being chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan.
