LIVE: Adani Issue Refuses to Die Down in Parliament, PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha Today; Kharge Gets Trolled Over LV Scarf

Drawing attention to the decade before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams. He asserted that this decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and observed that the country under UPA was called the “Lost Decade”.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress and used couplets from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Kaka Hathrasi, and Jigar Moradabadi to take a dig at the grand old party.

Reciting a couplet from Jigar Moradabadi’s poem, he said, “I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat.” Maybe they slept well and could not wake up on time. For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain”.”

Read More: ‘Ye Keh Keh Ke Hum Dil Ko Behla Rahe Hain…’: PM Modi’s Poetic Jibe At Congress in Lok Sabha