LIVE: Opposition Continues Attack Over Adani Issue in Parliament; Bengal Assembly Session Kicks Off Today

By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 07:08 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Hello, reader! News18.com brings to you this live blog where you can find all the latest small and big news updates of your city, ranging from weather to traffic to politics. First up, political developments in the national capital have been hitting headlines with AAP vs BJP over MCD mayor polls on one hand and Parliament proceedings being impacted by Opposition clashing with the government over issues like the Adani row.
On Tuesday, Congress MP led the Opposition attack over the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha and linked Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise Read More
In other major news from another city, the budget session of the West Bengal Assembly is set to begin today, while the budget is likely to be placed on February 15. The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.
Talking about weather, Delhi for the first time since 2011 recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the first week of February. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 2022 and January 2023.
The figures are nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and three times higher than the number during the same period in 2019-2020.
