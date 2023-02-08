CHANGE LANGUAGE
  LIVE: Opposition Continues Attack Over Adani Issue in Parliament; Bengal Assembly Session Kicks Off Today

Live now

LIVE: Opposition Continues Attack Over Adani Issue in Parliament; Bengal Assembly Session Kicks Off Today

Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: From political developments in Delhi over MCD Mayor polls and Parliament proceedings, to Bengal Assembly Session beginning today, follow news18.com for all latest news updates from your city

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 07:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 7. (PTI photo)

Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Hello, reader! News18.com brings to you this live blog where you can find all the latest small and big news updates of your city, ranging from weather to traffic to politics. First up, political developments in the national capital have been hitting headlines with AAP vs BJP over MCD mayor polls on one hand and Parliament proceedings being impacted by Opposition clashing with the government over issues like the Adani row.

On Tuesday, Congress MP led the Opposition attack over the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha and linked Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise Read More

to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coming to power and said “magic” happened after 2014 that propelled the businessman from the 609th to the second spot on the global rich list. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.

In other major news from another city, the budget session of the West Bengal Assembly is set to begin today, while the budget is likely to be placed on February 15. The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.
Talking about weather, Delhi for the first time since 2011 recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the first week of February. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 2022 and January 2023.

The figures are nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and three times higher than the number during the same period in 2019-2020.

