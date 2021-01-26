Delhi Passengers Unable to Board Trains Due to Farmers' Protest to Get Full Refund till 9 PM Today

Passengers who could not catch their trains departing from all stations in New Delhi on Tuesday till 9 pm due to the farmers' protest are requested to apply for a full refund of their tickets, Northern Railway told ANI.

In a statement by the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, a full refund window of all trains, departing from all Delhi stations till 9 pm today, can be availed through TDR and e-TDR for e-tickets.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three new farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant of heading towards central Delhi way ahead of the designated time.

Railway trains were stopped as a precautionary measure for over two hours at the Tilak Bridge railway station after the protestors reached ITO in Central Delhi and clashed with police. According to a senior railway official, "trains were stopped for 2 hours between 12.30 to 14.30 hours as a precautionary measure at Tilak bridge station".

(With PTI Inputs)