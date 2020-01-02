Take the pledge to vote

Building Collapses in Delhi's Peeragarhi After Blast During Fire-fighting Ops, Several Trapped

Thirty-five fire tenders are now at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Building Collapses in Delhi's Peeragarhi After Blast During Fire-fighting Ops, Several Trapped
NDRF personnel at the Peeragarhi factory. (Twitter/@NDRFHQ)

New Delhi: Several people, including fire brigade personnel, were feared trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Peeragarhi on Thursday morning during fire-fighting operations.

According to initial information, a fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning after which seven fire tenders were sent to the location. The building, however, collapsed due to blast, trapping several people including the personnel.

Thirty-five fire tenders as well as the NDRF are now at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident, saying he was closely monitoring the situation. “V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” he said.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires in the national capital. On December 8, a massive blaze ripped through Delhi’s Anaj Mandi that left 43 labourers dead and many others injured. A week later, fire broke out at a godown of a furniture factory in Delhi’s Mundka area.

This was followed by a fire in a cloth godown in Kirari area where three children were among nine people who lost their lives.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
