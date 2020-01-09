Delhi People Rising Above Personal Political Choices and Supporting AAP, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in this election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting AAP.
"Something amazing is happening in Delhi. In this election, people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices. During elections divisive politics is seen but who could have thought it could unite people too," he tweeted, tagging a post in which a woman expresses how her father who is a BJP supporter is backing AAP.
Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal Reaches Quarter-final With Comprehensive Win Over An Se Young
- Here are 5 Reasons Rajinikanth’s Darbar Is A Must Watch
- Dazed Paul Pogba Jokes About Drinking Own Pee in Bizarre Instagram Video After Ankle Surgery
- 101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru
- The Hottest Product We Want Is Privacy, But How Many Tech Giants Are Actually Bothered?