English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Pilgrim Dies of Heart Attack Enroute to Vaishno Devi Shrine
Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, fell unconscious near Battery car point along the new track to the cave shrine Friday evening and was later declared brought dead by doctors.
An aerial view of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu: A 30-year-old man from Delhi died of suspected heart attack enroute to the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Saturday.
Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, fell unconscious near Battery car point along the new track to the cave shrine Friday evening and was later declared brought dead by doctors at a dispensary nearby, the official said.
He said the pilgrim was accompanied by his wife and the couple were on way to the shrine to offer their prayers when he apparently suffered the massive heart attack and fell down. His body was brought to a health centre at Katra and is being handed over to his family for last rites, the official said.
Also Watch
Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, fell unconscious near Battery car point along the new track to the cave shrine Friday evening and was later declared brought dead by doctors at a dispensary nearby, the official said.
He said the pilgrim was accompanied by his wife and the couple were on way to the shrine to offer their prayers when he apparently suffered the massive heart attack and fell down. His body was brought to a health centre at Katra and is being handed over to his family for last rites, the official said.
Also Watch
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...