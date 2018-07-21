GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Pilgrim Dies of Heart Attack Enroute to Vaishno Devi Shrine

Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, fell unconscious near Battery car point along the new track to the cave shrine Friday evening and was later declared brought dead by doctors.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Pilgrim Dies of Heart Attack Enroute to Vaishno Devi Shrine
An aerial view of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu: A 30-year-old man from Delhi died of suspected heart attack enroute to the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Saturday.

Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, fell unconscious near Battery car point along the new track to the cave shrine Friday evening and was later declared brought dead by doctors at a dispensary nearby, the official said.

He said the pilgrim was accompanied by his wife and the couple were on way to the shrine to offer their prayers when he apparently suffered the massive heart attack and fell down. His body was brought to a health centre at Katra and is being handed over to his family for last rites, the official said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...