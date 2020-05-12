INDIA

Delhi Pizza Delivery Boy Who Had Tested Covid-19 Positive Recovers, Discharged from Hospital

Image for representation

All 16 high-risk contacts of the delivery boy had tested negative in April. They are colleagues of the delivery agent.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
A 19-year-old pizza delivery agent who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month in Delhi, prompting authorities to order home-quarantine for 72 families, has been discharged from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

All 16 high-risk contacts of the delivery boy had tested negative in April. They are colleagues of the delivery agent.

"The pizza delivery agent was discharged from the hospital last week. He is doing fine now," South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra told PTI.

The delivery agent had tested positive for the virus on April 14 and thereafter, the district administration had decided to put 72 families he delivered pizzas to in south Delhi under home-quarantine.

The district administration had not conducted COVID-19 test on the members of these families as they had not shown any symptoms of the infection.

