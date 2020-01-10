Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police a 'Government Stooge', Say Left Leaders on Suspect List for JNU Violence

Hitting out at Amit Shah, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the Delhi Police's revelation was an attempt by the government to hurt the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law being led by Left-leaning student bodies.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police a 'Government Stooge', Say Left Leaders on Suspect List for JNU Violence
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others at a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Left leaders on Friday accused the Delhi Police of being a "government stooge" after the force named nine suspects involved in the JNU violence, claiming seven of them are from Left-leaning student bodies.

The Police on Friday released pictures of the suspects in the January 5 violence and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

"It is sad that Delhi Police has become the stooge of Home Minister Amit Shah. In JNU, the reality is that ABVP and RSS activists attacked students and Delhi Police today did not say a word on it. Delhi Police now has zero credibility," CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat told PTI.

Hitting out at Shah, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the Delhi Police's revelation was an attempt by the government to hurt the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law being led by Left-leaning student bodies.

"They have charged the victims. It's ridiculous. While the Delhi Police have identified Left leaning students, TV channels have these goons confessing to attacking students. Why is Delhi Police not investigating this? This is just an attempt to damage the CAA protests. It is in public knowledge who the perpetrators of the violence were," he said.

"The question that the police have to answer is that who were the masked goons who entered JNU while they were waiting outside and how could they enter the premises," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram