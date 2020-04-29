Delhi Police Adds UAPA Against Ex-JNU Student Sharjeel Imam for December Speech
Imam was on April 18 chargesheeted allegedly for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.
File photo of Sharjeel Imam (in black jacket) with team of Delhi Police Crime Branch.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has added charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, officials said on Wednesday.
Imam was on April 18 chargesheeted allegedly for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13. He was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28, for allegedly making inflammatory speeches regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and in Aligarh.
The UAPA allows authorities to declare individuals as terrorists and seize their properties. If found guilty, a person can be jailed for up to seven years.
