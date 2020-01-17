Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Police Appeal to Anti-CAA Protesters at Shaheen Bagh to Clear Road 'in Larger Public Interest'

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order giving the Delhi Commissioner of Police emergency detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) from January 19 to April 18.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to avoid inconvenience to residents of Delhi and the National Capital region (NCR) and "in larger public interest".

The protesters, who are opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been on protest at Shaheen Bagh for over a month. The road is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.

The matter had also come up before the High Court.

"We appeal to agitators at Road No 13-A, Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings, the complete highway blockade is causing to the residents of Delhi and NCR, senior citizens, emergency patients and school going children," a police statement said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order allowing Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik to exercise the powers of detaining authority under the stringent National Security Act for three months, from January 19 to April 18.

The notification means the Delhi Police Commissioner now has the power to detain anybody without any case registered against him or her.

Earlier on Friday, students of Jamia Millia Islamia and residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh said they will send letters to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the CAA's repeal, claiming it is against the Constitution.

A draft of the letter, framed by the students, is being circulated among residents of Shaheen Bagh, Batla House, Noor Nagar, Okhla and neighbouring areas.

