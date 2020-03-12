Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Riots: Special Cell Arrests One Person for Murder of IB Staffer Ankit Sharma

The accused has been identified as Salman alias Nanhe. Earlier, police had arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in the case.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Delhi Riots: Special Cell Arrests One Person for Murder of IB Staffer Ankit Sharma
An undated photo of IB staffer Ankit Sharma. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday apprehended a man in connection with the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots last month in the national capital's northeast district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Salman alias Nanhe, they said.

Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.

Earlier, police had arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the case.

