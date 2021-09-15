Delhi Police Arrest Hawala Operator Avtar Singh in Rs 200 Fraud Case

The Delhi Police are said to have made the biggest arrest in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Sukesh had duped a businessman’s wife of Rs 200 crore. In the latest development related to the case, Police have arrested Hawala operator Dolly Kocchar alias Avtar Singh, a resident of West Punjabi Bagh in the national capital. He was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Tuesday from Haryana’s Panchkula based on intelligence input.

Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested a Hawala operator, Dolly Kochhar in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar caseSukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, to the tune of Rs 200 crores. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

According to police, Hawala trader Avtar Singh disposed of Rs 160 crore out of Rs 200 crore extorted by Sukesh after duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, the former promoter of Ranbaxy. Deepak Ramnani, co-accused in the case, had contacted Avtar to send huge funds abroad and in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Deepak is Sukesh’s business partner.

According to police, accused Avtar Singh used his Hawala connections to deliver money at various locations in India and abroad. He used to transfer huge funds to shell companies.

During the investigation, accused Sukesh his wife and actress Leena Maria Paul, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramnani and others were arrested in the case as they were found to be a part of an organized crime syndicate. EOW had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Deepak. Raids were carried out on his locations in Delhi and Rohtak to nab him. Ramnani brothers were in touch with Hawala operator Avtar to dispose of money collected on the behest of Sukesh Chandrashekar, police said.

Police said that Sukesh, Leena and their associates used Hawala routes and created shell companies to dispose of their money earned from the proceeds of crime. On September 9, a Delhi Court extended seven days of police remand of Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani.

