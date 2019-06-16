Delhi Police Arrest Man Impersonating as IPS Officer for Raping Multiple Women

New Delhi: A man was arrested from East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar for impersonating as an IPS officer and allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

The accused, identified as Piyush, posed as an IPS officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and raped numerous women after promising to marry them. The police recovered a fake ID card from him at the time of arrest, The Times of India reported.

Piyush’s fraudulent activities came to light after a woman filed a complaint against a man who claimed to be an assistant commissioner of police and had promised to marry her. Later, he allegedly raped the woman and absconded. A case was registered at Mayur Vihar Police Station based on her complaint.

The woman provided the accused’s phone numbers and shared the link of an account on a matrimonial website where the accused had contacted her.

Delhi police began the investigation based on preliminary information. Piyush was arrested from his house. Apart from the hoax ID cards, the police also recovered fake government stickers on his i10 car.