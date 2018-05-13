GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Delhi Police Arrest Mentally Ill Man Who Killed Parents in House Fire

The elderly deceased couple were identified as Chedi Lal (70) and his wife Laxmi (62). Vinay, who was staying with the couple as a tenant, also got injured while trying to rescue them. It was the injured tenant who told the police that he saw the couple's son fleeing from the spot.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:May 13, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
Delhi Police Arrest Mentally Ill Man Who Killed Parents in House Fire
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The mentally ill man, who allegedly set fire to his house killing both his parents and injuring a tenant, has been caught and sent to judicial custody. Police officials say the man used to regularly fight with his parents over money.

The deceased couple were identified as Chedi Lal (70) and his wife Laxmi (62). Vinay, who was staying with the couple as a tenant, also got injured while trying to rescue them.

It was the injured tenant who told the police that he saw the couple's son fleeing from the spot.

Police said that the fire broke out at 3:25 am on the ground floor of the building in which the couple was injured. They were admitted to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

Locals claimed that the couple's son used to physically abuse his parents. Another neighbour claimed that he used to forcibly take away money from his mother and would often create a ruckus in and around the house.

The couple was staying in a 2BHK house and Lal ran a chaat shop. Their other children also expressed suspicion about their brother's involvement in the incident and said that he would beat his parents and torture them, police said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
