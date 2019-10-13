Delhi Police Arrest One Accused of Robbing PM Modi's Niece, All Belongings Recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have identified and arrested a man in connection with the incident of purse snatching of Damyanti Ben Modi - the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accused has been identified as Nonu and the police have also recovered the belongings that were snatched from her.

The police got the clue from the CCTV footage and several teams were deployed to nab the criminals.

The incident happened when two bike-valmiborne miscreants snatched the purse from Damayanti Ben Modi, daughter of the prime minister's brother, outside the gates of Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in Civil Lines at around 7 am.

According to reports, the woman was getting out of an autorickshaw at the gate of a hotel when the miscreants snatched her handbag and fled. The purse contained Rs 50,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and important documents. The incident occurred a few kilometres from the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief minister Arvind kejriwal.

Based on a complaint by Damayanti Ben Modi, the police registered a case and later identified the snatcher. Delhi Commissioner of Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa had earlier said, “A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station and an investigation is underway.”

The incident took place soon after Damayanti Ben reached Delhi from Amritsar in the morning. Two persons on a scooter snatched the woman's purse containing Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, some documents and other valuables around 7 am when she got down at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

Damayanti Ben had a flight to Ahmedabad in the evening.

She informed the police and on her statement, a case under section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Civil Lines police station, they said.

"I came to Delhi and reached Gujarati Samaj Bhavan on Saturday morning. I was scheduled to take a flight for Gujarat in the evening. I was getting off the auto-rickshaw when the snatchers targeted me," the woman said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the broad daylight snatching and robbery of the PM's niece "shows how miserable, pathetic and worrisome the law and order situation is in Delhi".

"With each passing day, the law and order situation is going from bad to worse. The alacrity that Delhi Police shows in chasing political opponents of the BJP, is completely absent when it comes to providing safety to the people of Delhi," he said in a statement, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs and the central government to take immediate and strong measures to restore law and order in Delhi.

The Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Centre. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which is in power in Delhi, has often been at loggerheads with the central government.

A spate of such incidents has been reported from around Delhi in recent weeks. A journalist was robbed while covering PM Modi's return from the US at Palam airport last month, while another scribe was targeted on the Ashram flyover when he was travelling in an auto with his two friends. A pillion rider snatched the journalist's mobile phone and fled.

In another incident, three men were arrested for snatching a Brazilian woman's handbag in South Delhi's Greater Kailash 2 area.

