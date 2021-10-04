Delhi Police Arrest Two Men for Slaughtering Cows, Selling Meat

The Delhi Police arrested two people in the wee hours of Monday for allegedly slaughtering cows and selling its meat in the national capital.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Javed, 29, and Mohammad Shamin, 30. While Shamim is a contractual employee at a government department, Javed used to work in a slaughterhouse in Ghazipur.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Sagar Singh Kalsi, they had received intelligent inputs that a few men would come to the garbage pit near Hindu Rao Hospital under Civil Line police station jurisdiction to slaughter cows.

“Working on the intelligence input, a team was formed to nab the people involved in slaughtering cows and selling its meat in the national capital and nearby areas,” said the DCP.

The DCP added that when the two men were spotted at the garbage pit trying to catch a cattle, the police team asked the duo to surrender. “On sighting our police team the duo opened fire on the raiding team. After a few rounds of exchange of bullets from both sides the duo were overpowered and arrested,” said the DCP.

The Delhi Police have recovered a country-made pistol, few rounds of bullet and a scooty from the arrested.

A senior police officer stationed at the Civil Lines police station said that the duo has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Explaining the modus operandi, the DCP said, “Shamim used to keep an eye on the movement of people and police patrolling teams, while Javed and few others of their accomplices used to catch stray cattle and slaughter them at the spot.”

The officer added that during questioning, Shamin and Javed told the police that they were introduced to cow slaughtering and selling the banned meat by an acquaintance in Haryana’s Mewat.

