Delhi Police Arrest Two Men in Connection With Murder of Ex-J&K MLC

The West Delhi police have arrested from Jammu two individuals who were reportedly was in the flat where the murder of former J&K legislative council member and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir took place on September 2.

The police official said that on Tuesday morning, they made the arrest of one Rajendra Chaudhary alias Raju from Jammu and later arrested another accused, Balbir Singh alias Billa.

The officials stated that during the investigation it was found that the main motive was to kidnap him and then demand a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his family. The police said that as the accused found that Wazir had transferred all his money to Canada to his son’s account, they decided to murder him.

As per reports, the Ex-J&K MLC had visited Delhi on September 2 to board a flight to Canada but was allegedly shot dead inside Wazir’s friend Harpreet Singh Khalsa’s flat in Ramesh Nagar. His body was recovered on September 9.

Police claimed that after the killing, Harpreet went to the airport to convince Wazir’s family that he had boarded a flight to Canada. But later, a family friend had contacted Harpreet to know about Wazir and he was told that Harmeet Singh had shot Wazir and asked him to recover his body.

According to Raju’s statement, Harpreet’s uncle was murdered in 1983 and he suspected Wazir was behind his uncle’s killing, adding the two others, Harmeet and Billa, were also involved. Raju said that Wazir was given sedatives after which he was shot dead. And after Wazir was shot dead, all four accused left one after another.

The investigative officials have so far suspected Harmeet and Harpreet as the prime accused. Harmeet was worried that Wazir had planned to kill him.

For further investigation, the police are inspecting the social media accounts of Harpreet, Harmeet, and Wazir. Harmeet posted an alleged confession note on Facebook accepting that he had murdered Wazir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here