india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Delhi Police Arrested Afghan Couple With Over 100 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 860 Crore
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Arrested Afghan Couple With Over 100 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 860 Crore

Representative image/Reuters

Representative image/Reuters

The police recovered 125.840 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 860 crore in the international market, officials said.

The police have arrested an Afghan couple and recovered over 100 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 860 crore from their possession, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafi (48) and Tareena (36), both natives of Kandahar in Afghanistan, they said.

The police recovered 125.840 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 860 crore in the international market, officials said. “On Friday, police got information that two people would come from Wazirabad with heroin in their car and will go towards Khyala. A trap was laid and the accused were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

The heroin was kept in seven plastic bags, police said. Shafi told the police that he supplied heroin from Wazirabad to Khyala and thereafter to Punjab, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 08, 2021, 18:46 IST