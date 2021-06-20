Delhi Police Arrests 2 Doctors for Black-marketing Fake Drugs Meant for Covid, Black Fungus Patients

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have busted an international drug cartel which was involved for allegedly manufacturing and black-marketing fake injections meant for treatment of Covid-19 and black fungus patients and also arrested two doctors, a chemist and seven others in connection with the case. Moreover, the police have also recovered 3,283 vials of injections, including Amphotericin-B and Remdesivir.

The arrested doctors have been identified as Aamir, owner of Mediiz health Connect and Faizan, director of Mediiz health Connect. Others who have been arrested are Shoaib Khan who owns a chemist shop, Mohammad Aftab, Mayank Taluja, Waseem Khan, Mohammad Faizal Yasin, Shoaib Khan, Afzal Ali and Shivam Bhatia.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said that on June 17 the police were informed by Atul Kumar Nasa, Head of Office, and Drug Control Department (GNCTD), that a person named Mayank Taluja is involved in black-marketing of injections Liposomal Amphotericin-B used for treatment of black fungus on exorbitant prices.

“Our team with officials of Drug Controller laid a trap near gate Jamia Metro Station and a suspect named Waseem Khan was caught. On questioning, he revealed that he had come there to deliver a consignment of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection at the behest of Mayank Taluja. He also said one Mohammad Faizal Yaseen, who works as a salesman at Al Khidmat Medicos was to collect the consignment," Bhardwaj said.

The DCP further said, based on Khan’s disclosure, the chemist shop was raided and 10 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections were recovered from there. The owner of Al Khidmat Medicos, Shoaib Khan and his two salesmen Mohammad Faizal Yaseen and Afzal, who were involved in the deal, were also arrested, she said.

“In the meantime, Taluja also came there to collect the payment for 10 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections and was arrested. On interrogation, Shoaib Khan revealed that one Shivam Bhatia, manager of Mediiz Health Care, is the source of these vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections. Following a raid, Bhatia too was arrested," she added.

The police said, following further probe, another accused Mohammad Aftab alias Sonu was also arrested, who revealed the injections were manufactured at the residence of his brother Dr Altamas Hussain.

A raid was then conducted and a total of 3,283 vials of life-saving injections, including 858 vials of Amphotericin-B, 206 vials of Remdesivir and others, used for the treatment of Covid-19 and black fungus diseases, were recovered on the instance of Sonu from the residence of his brother Altamas Hussain in Nizamuddin West.

DCP Bhardwaj said, during further investigation, from the WhatsApp chats recovered from the mobile phones of accused persons role of another doctor Aamir, owner of Mediiz health Connect, and Faizan, director of Mediiz health Connect, also surfaced as arrested accused Shivam Bhatia was their employee and both of them were aware that the injections were fake. Therefore, both Aamir and Faizan were also arrested in the case, she said.

Police said, thereafter, following the movements of Altamas Hussain, a team was sent to Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria to track him, who succeeded in apprehending him from there. He is also being brought to Delhi. Accordingly after investigation, Dr Altamas Hussain was also arrested in connection with the case.

Police have also found that Hussain was also arrested earlier in April 2021 for black marketing of Remdesivir injections and was also in jail from April 29 to May 8.

