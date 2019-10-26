Delhi Police Arrests 2 for Planning Murder After Encounter in City's Qutabgarh Area
Two of the three accused sustained bullet injuries on their hands and legs during the encounter, police said.
(Representative image/Reuters)
New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three men who were allegedly planning to kill two business men following a shootout in northwest Delhi's Qutubgarj area, officials said.
The accused have been identified as Sachin, Vishal and Pravesh, who were members of the Gogi gang, they said.
The three men were planning to kill two businessmen in Delhi's Kanjhawala and Narela area, they said
Further investigation is underway, police said.
