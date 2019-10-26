Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Arrests 2 for Planning Murder After Encounter in City's Qutabgarh Area

Two of the three accused sustained bullet injuries on their hands and legs during the encounter, police said.

Delhi Police Arrests 2 for Planning Murder After Encounter in City's Qutabgarh Area
New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three men who were allegedly planning to kill two business men following a shootout in northwest Delhi's Qutubgarj area, officials said.

Two of the three accused sustained bullet injuries on their hands and legs during the encounter, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sachin, Vishal and Pravesh, who were members of the Gogi gang, they said.

The three men were planning to kill two businessmen in Delhi's Kanjhawala and Narela area, they said

Further investigation is underway, police said.

