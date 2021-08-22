Delhi Police Arrests 2 Men, Claims to Have Busted Fake Currency Racket Being Operated from Dubai

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested two men on charges of circulating fake Indian currency notes and claimed to have busted a racket being operated from Dubai. Officials said on Sunday that the arrested duo — Md. Jakir and Kamre Alam — circulated fake Indian currency notes in Delhi-NCR on the directions of a Dubai-based man.

Md. Jakir was arrested from near Sarai Kale Khan here last week with fake notes with a total face value of Rs 4 lakh. His associate Kamre Alam was arrested from Uttar Pradesh subsequently. The seized notes were of fine quality and in the denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 200, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that in the past few months, information was being received through sources about a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) syndicate being operated by a Dubai-based person, named Sariq alias Sata.

“Sariq is involved in circulation of FICN in Delhi-NCR in a large quantity. But through surveillance and tracking, our team found out that the FICN racket is being operated by Md Jakir and Alam in Delhi-NCR on the directions of Dubai-based Sariq," he said.

“On August 20, our team got a tipoff that a delivery of FICN would take place near Sarai Kale Khan here. A trap was laid and during late evening hours, Md Zakir who supplied FICN in Delhi and NCR was apprehended with total FICN of Rs 4 lakh," Yadav said.

Later, his associate Kamre Alam was apprehended from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“During interrogation, it was further revealed the syndicate is being run by Dubai-based Sariq who has links with Pakistan. Sariq is the kingpin of the Sata gang that steals luxury cars in Delhi-NCR and other states. He is involved in more than 50 cases of auto theft, robbery, dacoity, etc.," the officer said.

