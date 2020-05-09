INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Arrests AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, Kapil Nagar in Doctor Suicide Case

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal.

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal.

Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar were called for questioning on Saturday evening and later arrested, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar in connection with the suicide case of a doctor here last month, officials said.

Jarwal and Nagar were called for questioning on Saturday evening and later arrested, police said.

On Friday, a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the MLA in connection with the case.

The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18, holding Jarwal responsible in his suicide note, following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

