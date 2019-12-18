Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Arrests Eight for Violence During Protests over Citizenship Act in Seelampur

Police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad which had witnessed large scale violence on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Arrests Eight for Violence During Protests over Citizenship Act in Seelampur
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India December 17, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, taking the total number of arrests to eight.

Police had already arrested six people in connection with the matter. Three FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad which witnessed large scale violence by protestors demanding scrapping of the amended Citizenship law a day earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram