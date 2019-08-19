Delhi Police Arrest 35-year-old Man for Providing Fake Polish Work Visas
On January 30, a complaint was received regarding a passenger named Shamu, who was travelling to Poland from Delhi on a fake Polish visa. He was interrogated and arrested, police said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas, police said on Sunday.
Santosh Bhagwan Behera, a resident of Mumbai, was held on August 16 by a team of IGI Airport Police Station of the Delhi Police.
Shamu disclosed that one Ranjeet Kumar Mukherjee from Darbhanga, Bihar had introduced him to two persons — Behera and Raj Sharma as agents who used to arrange visas for those wanting to work abroad.
Shamu, along with five others, had met Mukherjee in a Delhi hotel in January this year. Following the meeting, they were charged Rs 10 lakh by Behera, Mukherjee and Sharma who gave them fake work visas for Poland, police said.
"Police analysed the CCTV footage of the hotel. All the details such as bank card details, CDR of the phone numbers were also analysed... Behera was arrested from Mumbai," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport).
"Police recovered mobile phones and credit card from his possession... Efforts are being made to nab the other accused," he added.
Both Behera and Sharma have several cases registered against them in Kolkata, West Bengal and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, police said.
"The Kolkata and Mumbai Police have also been informed regarding the arrest," Bhatia said.
