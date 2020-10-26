Delhi Police Arrests Sub Inspector for Molesting Five Women Including Minor

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a Sub-inspector (SI) for molesting around five women including a minor near Dwarka in New Delhi.

The accused indentified as Puneet Grewal was posted as a SI with Special Cell but was currently working with a DCP Traffic.

He was arrested on Saturday and has been sent on a 14 days judicial custody. Today, the police move an application for the TIP (a process where Complainant/victims identify the accused). The recording of the victims' statement under 164 CRPC is also expected today.

The incident came to light after one of the women posted a video message on social media on October 17, alleging that a man driving a grey Baleno harassed her when she was cycling in Dwarka.

“While I was cycling near Dwarka, a Grey Boleno came near me and the driver kept honking. I thought the driver wanted a pass, and signalled him to go ahead but still he was following her. When she stopped to check what exactly is happening, the driver asked for a direction,” the woman said on a social media platform.

“Before I could even reply he unzipped his pants and started touching his private parts. The driver was abusive and using sexually explicit words. There was no number plate on the car. She called 1091 at 9.30 am after narrating the incident to her parents,” the woman added.

During the investigation, police found four more women who alleged molestion on the same stretch of road. All the incidents took place between October 17 and October 20.

The police scanned the CCTV cameras in the area and spotted the car but found that the registration plate was partially covered with a cloth.

Police started looking for the car in the area and scanning the CCTV footage from vicinity. It was found out that the car was heading towards Janakpuri.

Police tracked the other cameras and found out the address of the accused. They reached his home and found the car was parked inside the house.

The car was registered on police man’s wife, who is a teacher. The accused cop also has a daughter.

Delhi Police have filed four FIRs against the cop under sections of 354 IPC (molestion), 354D, Stalking and under POCSO Act.