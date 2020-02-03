Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Arrests Wrestler for Supplying Weapon to Juvenile Who Fired at Protesters Near Jamia

Ajeet (25) hails from Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and is a wrestler by profession, officials said.

PTI

February 3, 2020
Delhi Police Arrests Wrestler for Supplying Weapon to Juvenile Who Fired at Protesters Near Jamia
The minor opened fire at the ongoing anti-CAA protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30, injuring a student. (Image: Facebook/Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wrestler for supplying a weapon to the juvenile who had opened fire on anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia last week, officials said on Monday.

Ajeet (25) hails from Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and is a wrestler by profession, they said.

"We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He is a wrestler," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

On January 30, the juvenile had fired at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.

He was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

A case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms act was registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

The juvenile is currently under protective custody, he added.


