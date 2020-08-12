Delhi Police ASI Dies, Constable Injured as Roof of Building Collapses

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died and his colleague was injured when the roof of a building in north Delhi where they gone as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed, officials said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Independence Day, the police is conducting tenant verification drive across the city.

ASI Zakir Hussain along with constable Depu (42), who are posted in Bara Hindu Rao police station, had gone to Ram Bagh road in connection with the drive.

Around 10.20 am, they reached a building and noticed illegal construction being carried out on its third floor.

When Hussain and Debu climbed up to the third floor to ascertain details and take photographs of illegal construction work, the third floor, which was a terrace and on which they were standing, caved in.

While the ASI fell on the ground floor, Debu fell on the second floor and sustained minor injuries.

With the help of local people, Hussain was shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The second floor of the building was not occupied by tenants so no one else was injured in the incident. The building was in a poor condition, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, "We have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code."

ASI Hussain joined Delhi Police in 1993. He hailed from Ganwara village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in Wazirabad here with his wife, two sons and a daughter, the DCP said.