Delhi Police ASI Tests Positive for Covid-19, Three Colleagues Quarantined
The police suspect that the ASI got infected from a family in his neighbourhood in Shahdara which had positive cases.
New Delhi: A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector tested positive for novel coronavirus, following which his three colleagues were sent for home-quarantine, officials said on Friday.
According to a senior police officer, the ASI is posted with the Crime Branch office at Kotwali and tested positive on Thursday. He was later shifted to the staff quarters in Mandoli prison premises.
Three police officers who used to share the office room with the infected jawan have been sent for home-quarantine, the officer said.
When the ASI complained about the amenities at the quarantine centre in northeast Delhi where he was kept after being tested positive, he was shifted to a private hospital in south Delhi on Friday morning, the officer added.
The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus while on duty, officials said on Friday.
As many as 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus which include 14 from Central district, six from northwest district and one from the traffic police.
The police headquarters will arrange the payment from the Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the DCPs concerned, according to a letter.
