Delhi Police Beefs Up Security at Rohini Court After Dramatic Shootout

A day after a dramatic shootout in Rohini court left three people dead, the heightened its security arrangements on Saturday, with officials saying only vehicles with allotted stickers will be allowed to enter the court premises and lawyers and litigants will be thoroughly checked. A senior police official said adequate personnel have been deployed inside and outside the court to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the future.

He said concerns have also been raised about functioning of metal detectors in the court premises and the matter has been taken up with the court administration. Jailed gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi and two assailants were killed inside the courtroom in a dramatic shootout on Friday.

Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. Although metal detectors were at the gates of the court, it was not known whether they were working or not, and how the armed men could get past, raising questions about security arrangements. “When it comes to checking and frisking, it has been observed that lawyers do not want to be frisked and that was a major problem faced. It is not limited to Rohini court alone as this has been observed in other lower courts as well. But we are in touch with the Bar Association of Rohini court and they are also cooperating," the police official said.

A turf war broke out inside Rohini courtroom onFriday between two rival gangs in which Maan and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed in the dramatic shootout that also saw police fire bullets in retaliation. The two gunmen dressed as lawyers were suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official had said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

Following the incident, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman Rakesh Sherawat, along with other officials, had also met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday to discuss the security situation. “An elaborate review of the existing security arrangements is being done and accordingly, a new set of security measures will be put in place very soon. Emphasis will be laid on improving CCTV surveillance, frisking and deployment of armed police personnel on each floor of the court building is also being considered, another police official said.

The joint commissioner of police (northern range) has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and is being handled by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Lawyers’ bodies in Delhi have demanded a probe into the shootout and called for abstaining from work on Saturday demanding enhanced security norms inside all the seven district courts premises in the national capital. The ‘Coordination Committee of all District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi’ called for suspension of work on Saturday and said it will decide the further course of action in a meeting that has been called on Monday.

