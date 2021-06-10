Delhi Police Losing Sleep Over Shahrukh: The Gangster, Released on Bail Last Year, on Murder Spree

At least half a dozen teams of the Delhi Police are at present using all kinds of surveillances and have activated all their sources to locate a man named Shahrukh, who is wanted in three killings that he had executed within the last two months. He was released on bail the last year and is believed to have close relations with notorious gangster Hashim Baba, who is currently lodged in jail.

The police suspect that Baba is the mastermind behind these three killings which Shahrukh carried out.

With multiple cases of murders, attempts to murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of arms already registered against him, Shahrukh recently returned to the limelight with a brazen murder of a meat dealer in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, which is also being probed as a gang rivalry.

On March 23 at around 11.30 pm, a person named Dalip aka Kunal who runs a meat shop in Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, was shot at by two bike-borne men when he was standing outside his shop. Dalip was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his multiple gunshot wounds. Police have found that the deceased too was involved in at least seven criminal cases including a murder.

“Shahrukh has been identified as one of the accused in this murder. We have made a few arrests but he continues to be absconding. Our teams are raiding his possible hideouts to arrest him," said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

The officer further said that since both the men have past criminal records it looks like both of them belonged to the rival groups. “Their links to different gangsters are being looked into," he added.

Two weeks later, Shahrukh carried out another murder. In a similar manner, two unidentified men rained bullets on a 23-year-old Farman in east Delhi’s Welcome area leaving him dead on the spot. One of the two assailants is believed to be Shahrukh himself.

The third killing unfolded on May 25 in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad where a businessman Qasim Qureshi was gunned down by two assailants. While two men were arrested for the murder, the police investigation has unveiled Shahrukh’s links with it.

Gangster Link

A permanent resident of Madangir, Shahrukh was once a notorious criminal involved in petty crimes like theft, snatching robberies and illegal possession of arms until he was given refuge by gangster Shakti Naidu.

However, after Naidu was eliminated following an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police in Meerut in February 2020, many of his gang members either joined rival group of Baba, jailed since November 2020, or were killed by the police or rival gang members. Shahrukh was one of the criminals who joined hands with Baba.

According to the police files, Shahrukh has so far been jailed for his involvement in two murders reported from Ambedkar Nagar and Farsh Bazar areas in 2014 and 2015 respectively. He also has three cases of attempt to murders registered against him.

