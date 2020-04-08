Delhi Police Begin Probe as 3 of Family Found COVID-19 Positive, Guard Suspected of Spreading Infection

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after three of a family in Defence Colony were found coronavirus positive. A security guard, who allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin is suspected to have spread the infection.

While the three people have been hospitalised, the remaining members of the family have been advised to stay in home quarantine, police said.

During the inquiry, doubts were raised on their security guard who was quite close to the family and used to move in and out of the house frequently. He has not reported to work since April 3.

"It is suspected that he attended the Jamaat at Markaz, Nizamuddin," police said. It is also being suspected that the guard infected the family members, sources said.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, it was found that the guard was residing at Okhla. Further investigation is in progress.

