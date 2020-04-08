Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Begin Probe as 3 of Family Found COVID-19 Positive, Guard Suspected of Spreading Infection

While the three people have been hospitalised, the remaining members of the family have been advised to stay in home quarantine, police said.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 8, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Begin Probe as 3 of Family Found COVID-19 Positive, Guard Suspected of Spreading Infection
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after three of a family in Defence Colony were found coronavirus positive. A security guard, who allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin is suspected to have spread the infection.

While the three people have been hospitalised, the remaining members of the family have been advised to stay in home quarantine, police said.

During the inquiry, doubts were raised on their security guard who was quite close to the family and used to move in and out of the house frequently. He has not reported to work since April 3.

"It is suspected that he attended the Jamaat at Markaz, Nizamuddin," police said. It is also being suspected that the guard infected the family members, sources said.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, it was found that the guard was residing at Okhla. Further investigation is in progress.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,054,925

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,447,471

    +16,552

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,145

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,401

    +1,367
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres