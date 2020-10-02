Delhi Police Books Members of Political Groups & NGOs for 'Flouting Covid-19 Protocol' at Jantar Mantar Protest

A case has been registered against some members of political parties and NGOs who gathered on Friday at Jantar Mantar to protest against the brutal Hathras gangrape case and the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Delhi Police said.

Police said it had booked a few members of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress for flouting Covid-19 protocols and violating Section 144 of CrPC due to their protest against the government over "farm laws, the Hathras case and other issues", ANI reported.

Various leaders and citizens thronged Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest against the brutal gangrape and resultant death of a Dalit teen in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the gathering as well, and said the criminals should receive stringent punishment. Wearing masks and raising slogans against the UP administration, the groups demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim and asked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resign.

The protest was to be held at India Gate initially but had to shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area. Several political leaders, including from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Left, joined the protest.

Most of them said they were outraged over the way UP police cremated the body of the victim, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four upper caste men. The woman's family alleged the police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. But local police officers said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azaad addressed protesters at the gathering and said the victim could not get justice until Adityanath resigned and Supreme Court took cognisance of the issue. "These kind of culprits should be punished as soon as possible so that others get scared before committing such crimes. We will go to Hathras and till the time the matter doesn't come to Delhi, there is no chance of getting justice," he said.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said the Hathras incident "brings out the complete breakdown of anything called rule of law". "It's not just that a rape happened, or that she was killed which is worse. There is a political patronage right from the beginning... The Uttar Pradesh administration is out there to ensure that this news doesn't come out."

Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of a few stations of Delhi Metro were closed on Friday due to the protest, officials said. “Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed,” the DMRC said in a tweet as the protest began to grow.