Delhi Police Brutally Assaulted Lawyers, Home Ministry Must Order Judicial Probe: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of brutally assaulting lawyers at Tis Hazari court and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah set up a judicial inquiry to investigate the matter.

Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.

Addressing reporters, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Delhi witnessed a "shameful" law and order situation where some Delhi Police officers "brutally assaulted" lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.

"It is even more shocking as the police opened fired at unarmed lawyers. Delhi Police gave a glimpse of its brutality and highhandedness by opening fire at the lawyers. The firing...raises some grave questions," Chadha said.

Chadha alleged that ever since Amit Shah assumed the responsibility as Home Minister, the Delhi Police has demonstrated "unrestrained brutality" and the law and order situation has been worsening.

"If lawyers, the custodian of justice and legal system, are not safe in the premises of a court of law, what can be expected for the common man of Delhi?" he said.

He put forward three demands to the Home Ministry.

"We demand that the Union Home Minister urgently sets up a judicial inquiry to investigate into the matter of brutal attack against the lawyer community in Delhi," he said.

"We demand the serious investigation and action against erring Delhi Police officials who participated in the brutal assault on lawyers yesterday. Delhi Police must be made accountable to the people of Delhi. Roles, responsibilities and accountability must be fixed on officials in Delhi Police in view of sharply deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited St Stephen's Hospital to meet the lawyers who were injured in clash with Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

