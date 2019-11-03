Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Brutally Assaulted Lawyers, Home Ministry Must Order Judicial Probe: AAP

Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Police Brutally Assaulted Lawyers, Home Ministry Must Order Judicial Probe: AAP
Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of brutally assaulting lawyers at Tis Hazari court and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah set up a judicial inquiry to investigate the matter.

Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.

Addressing reporters, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Delhi witnessed a "shameful" law and order situation where some Delhi Police officers "brutally assaulted" lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.

"It is even more shocking as the police opened fired at unarmed lawyers. Delhi Police gave a glimpse of its brutality and highhandedness by opening fire at the lawyers. The firing...raises some grave questions," Chadha said.

Chadha alleged that ever since Amit Shah assumed the responsibility as Home Minister, the Delhi Police has demonstrated "unrestrained brutality" and the law and order situation has been worsening.

"If lawyers, the custodian of justice and legal system, are not safe in the premises of a court of law, what can be expected for the common man of Delhi?" he said.

He put forward three demands to the Home Ministry.

"We demand that the Union Home Minister urgently sets up a judicial inquiry to investigate into the matter of brutal attack against the lawyer community in Delhi," he said.

"We demand the serious investigation and action against erring Delhi Police officials who participated in the brutal assault on lawyers yesterday. Delhi Police must be made accountable to the people of Delhi. Roles, responsibilities and accountability must be fixed on officials in Delhi Police in view of sharply deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited St Stephen's Hospital to meet the lawyers who were injured in clash with Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram