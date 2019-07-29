Delhi Police Bust Gang of Robbers Who Looted People Using Electric Shocks

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a gang which would give electric shocks to people and rob them. Three people of the gang have been arrested and jewelry worth Rs 5 lakh and cash of over Rs 15 lakh has been recovered from their possession.

During probe it was learnt that the trio was part of the notorious 'thak-thak' gang and had now adopted the electric shocks as method to loot people. The three have been identified as Prince Vinod (35), Pradeep Mantosh (22), and Kanak Ratnam (39). 20 high-end wrist watches and a country-made pistol was also recovered.

The police had been receiving complaints from several people about this gang. Recently, an accountant of a private firm in Chandni Chowk had collected cash of Rs 21.69 lakh for his company from Karol Bagh. He was in an auto-rickshaw at Kamala Market when a motorcycle-borne person approached his auto, immobilized him with electric shock and fled away with the bag containing cash.

After receiving the complaint, the police collected footages from nearby CCTV cameras and zeroed in on a black coloured motorcycle and a grey coloured scooty being used in the crime.

“This model of the motorcycle was launched in January this year and on analyzing the record, it was found that approximately 200 such motorcycles have been registered in Delhi so far,” said said DCP Central Mandeep Singh Randhawa. On further probe, the police received an input about the presence of one of the accused, Vinod, in Delhi’s Inderpuri area.

The other two were apprehended later and the stolen items were recovered.

“They used electric torch to give electric shock to immobilize their targets to rob them. Accused Prince Vinod used to track the target and would follow them. He would also inform his accomplices,” the police said.

The modus operandi of the gang was to give shock to the targets stuck in traffic jam and flee with the stolen items. Other members would provide cover in a car. The accused with stolen items would move in the car after certain distance to avoid being chased. After every robbery, the gang would distribute the money and change their mobile phones. The police said the gang has been operating in other cities like Mumbai, Indore, Mumbai, Surat, Ahemdabad and Jaipur.