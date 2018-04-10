Delhi Police Bust International Drug Syndicate, Recover 29 kg of Heroin Worth Rs 125 Crore

Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an international narcotics syndicate, recovering 29 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 125 crore.The narcotic syndicate originating from Afghanistan and terminating in Europe through Nigerian smugglers with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi serving as transit points.The syndicate was using the messaging app Viber to make their deals. They would delete the Viber account once the deal would be complete.The four accused arrested have been identified as Jehangir Ahmad (41), a resident of Kashmir, Gorbachan Singh (40), a resident of Delhi, Mumtaz (70) and Nnadi, both residents of Afghanistan.On March 26, Special Cell’s team arrested Ahmad and recovered 11 kg of heroin. Three days after his arrest and inputs provided to police, the team arrested Singh.During interrogation, Singh told police how the syndicate was working. He said the consignments were delivered to an Afghan national who would further deliver it to Nigerians based in Delhi. Those Nigerians would then smuggle the drugs out of India to Europe and other parts of the country, said a senior police officer.Based on his information, the police soon managed to arrest Mumtaz. He revealed to them that he got directions from Pakistan and Afghanistan to receive heroin in India and deliver it to Nigerians. When police investigated further, they got Mumtaz’s passport details which showed his travel diaries. He travelled to Pakistan before coming to India, said an officer investigating the case.According to Delhi Police, this syndicate was working from Pakistan and Afghanistan border. “This syndicate is being run by one Pakistan-based person named Azlam. The recovered heroin is manufactured in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in a factory owned by an Afghan national. The consignment is later shipped to Pakistan to Azlam who would then send the consignment to Jammu and Kashmir,” said DCP Special Cell PS Kushwah.The modus operandi of this syndicate was very typical. They would pack the heroin in capsules and insert them into the stomach to smuggle it abroad.Delhi Police is looking for one of the main accused whose code name is Mota. Jahangir got in touch with Mota through a close friend. Mota is a drug supplier and stays in Tangdhar, Jammu and Kashmir.