Delhi Police Busts Gang 'Penalising' Internet Users For Watching Porn

A gang that misleads people into paying fines for watching porn has been busted in the national capital. The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested three people who were extorting money from people under the guise of punishment for consuming explicit content. According to the police, the three accused sent such threat notifications to at least 1000 people, collecting fines online by posing as officials from an enforcement agency.

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police said that several bank accounts belonging to the accused have been detected, through which transactions of Rs 30-40 lakh have been made. The three suspects were arrested and charged with threatening internet users and illegally collecting penalties from them on the pretext of imposing fines.

The accused, according to the Cyber Cell officials, used to send alerts to internet users in such a smart way that many fell for it. Hundreds of internet users received notifications from this gang about consuming pornographic material and were asked to pay a set amount as penalty. Many of them paid the amount out of fear and embarrassment.

Watching and downloading pornographic content is legal if the user is consuming it in private space. Child pornography, however, is banned.

Cases of cyber fraud have become frequent in the capital city. Last Monday, the West Delhi district’s Cyber Cell discovered a fake international call center and arrested nine employees. This group, according to the police, was committing internet forgery against individuals of the United States and Canada.

Gang members used to send fake pop-ups on the internet to inform individuals about technical problems with their computers in exchange for money. The gang used to defraud people by mailing them security-related material, such as computer viruses.

