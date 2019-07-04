Delhi Police Busts Inter-state Smuggling Racket, Two Held with 205kg of Marijuana

New Delhi: The Delhi Police busted an inter-state narcotics smuggling racket and seized over two quintals of marijuana from inside a secret chamber of a truck. Two men have been arrested in the case.

Police said the two arrested were identified as Rajkumar (33) and Kanhaiya Lal (45). The seized marijuana weighed 205.1kg. The accused used to smuggle narcotics across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Odisha among other states.

“Rajkumar used to smuggle liquor from Haryana to Bihar and narcotics from Odisha to Delhi-NCR. Last year, he was arrested at Masrol in Bihar for smuggling 300 cartons of liquor in a truck and was sent to jail for three months,” said a senior police officer. A team of Delhi Police came to know about a truck transporting marijuana from Odisha. Acting on the tip-off, a team was deployed.

“Around 2.30am, in the intervening night of July 3 and 4, a container truck was seen coming from Mathura side and going towards Kalkaji. The team signalled the driver to stop, but the driver, rather than slowing down, tried to speed up. However, the team intercepted the container and overpowered the driver and his helper,” said DCP Chinmoy Biswal.

While searching the vehicle, the team found 11 gunny bags containing the marijuana inside the secret cavity of the container. The secret chamber has an iron wall erected between the driver’s cabin and the container. If checked at police pickets, the container would appear to have been empty, thus evading detection.

During interrogation, Rajkumar said eight-10 months ago, he came in touch with two men, whom he identified as Mahender and Gaurav, who smuggled and supplies liquor and marijuana. They both used to supply narcotics in NCR and liquor in Bihar.

Rajkumar agreed to help the duo to earn quick money. Rajkumar and Kanhiya Lal went to Berhampur in Odisha last month to pick marijuana.

Since, the consignment was not ready Mahender directed Rajkumar to wait and the accused stayed in Odihsa for a month. On the intervening night of July 3 and 4 accused returned to Delhi and were intercepted by police. Further probe is underway.