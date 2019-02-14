Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Network, Seizes 107 Pistols

In one of the biggest seizures of illegal weapons in the national capital, the special cell of Delhi police recovered 107 pistols after busting an interstate network of illegal arm supply in Delhi.The police also recovered a Honda City car and arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade. "This is one of the biggest seizures of illegal arms till date. In 2012, we had recovered 99 pistols and after almost nine years we have seized 107 pistols," said PS Kushwah, DCP (special cell).The man arrested has been identified as Ramzan. The police have traced the manufacturers of illegal arms to Madhya Pradesh and the receivers have been identified in Mathura District's Mewat region. These arms are further distributed to the criminals in western UP belt and Haryana, the police said.Ramzan was arrested at the DND flyover where he was waiting for a receiver to take the consignment ahead. He was carrying seven pistols at the time of arrest, the police said.During interrogation, he revealed that his Honda City was parked at Tughlakabad Extension. A police team reached there and found 97 pistols hidden in the car. "These 97 pistols were kept in the cavity of the stepney," said police.The pistols recovered are sophisticated Indian made. Some are 7.65make pistols while some are countrymade. Police said further raids are being conducted and more arrests are likely to take place soon.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.