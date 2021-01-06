Delhi Police Busts Online Sex Racket, 6 Arrested from Mewat

Delhi Police arrested six accused from Mewat district, Haryana for allegedly running an online sex racket on Tuesday. The accused have been booked for extortion and cybercrime under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police have recovered 10 social media accounts through which the accused have been luring victims. Along with it, the cops have recovered nearly 40 videos of victims. So far they have extorted Rs 25 lakh from several victims.

The accused used to befriend victims on social media, primarily males, and would pretend to be female. And if the victim was a female the accused would act like a male. Once befriended, they would begin a conversation on the Facebook messaging app and would start video calling.

Meanwhile, during the video call, the accused would switch on a porn video on another device, creating an impression that he or she is acting it. The accused would then take a screenshot to blackmail and extort money in return from him/her.

In several cases, the accused used to threaten them that they would send these screenshots to their friends and family or would upload it online.