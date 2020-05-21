INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Catches Bus Illegally Taking Migrants to Bihar With Forged Pass, Charged Rs 4k Per Person

Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)

Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)

The bus was caught during Delhi Police's night patrol. They traced the tourist bus at Estate Entry Road. During inspection, 49 migrant labourers were found to be travelling in the bus, to their destination - Kishanganj, Bihar.

Nitisha Kashyap
  • News18.com New delhi
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Delhi police caught a bus illegally transporting migrant workers to Bihar with a forged pass on Monday. The workers were charged Rs 4,000 per person for their journey, police sources said.

The police have registered an FIR in the case under appropriate sections of the IPC and Epidemics Disease Act. Manish Kumar Jha, 31, and Shravan Kumar Shukla, 42, have been identified as the driver, and owner of the bus, respectively.

The workers had all come from the Tuqlakabad Extension.

When police questioned the driver, he showed a pass allegedly issued from the DM, Shahdara office. Upon inspection, it was found out that the pass was a forged one.

Further investigation is underway to also check whether more migrants have been ferried by the accused, previously.

The workers had all come from the Tuqlakabad Extension.

When police questioned the driver, he showed a pass allegedly issued from the DM, Shahdara office. Upon inspection, it was found out that the pass was a forged one.

Further investigation is underway to also check whether more migrants have been ferried by the accused, previously.


Loading