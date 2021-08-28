CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Crematorium Priest, 3 Others for 'Rape, Murder' of Minor in Cantonment Area

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. (Image: Reuters/File)

The nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered and later cremated without family's consent, as claimed by her mother.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in a court here on Saturday against a crematorium priest and three others for the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi cantonment area earlier this month. The final report named a 55-year-old priest of a crematorium and three of its employees as accused.

The four have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. Delhi Police registered a case on the basis of the statement of the minor’s mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped and murdered and later cremated without the family’s consent on August 1.

first published:August 28, 2021, 20:25 IST