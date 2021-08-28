Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Crematorium Priest, 3 Others for 'Rape, Murder' of Minor in Cantonment Area

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in a court here on Saturday against a crematorium priest and three others for the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi cantonment area earlier this month. The final report named a 55-year-old priest of a crematorium and three of its employees as accused.

The four have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. Delhi Police registered a case on the basis of the statement of the minor’s mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped and murdered and later cremated without the family’s consent on August 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here