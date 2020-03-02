Delhi Police Chief Appeals to Curb Spread of Rumours as 369 FIRs Registered in Violence Cases
According to police, 21 cases were registered under cyber crime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.
New Delhi: Locals conduct a peace march as security personnel stand guard at Shiv Vihar in riot-affected Northeast Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Monday.
Acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava appealed to people to not spread rumours and disturb communal harmony and peace.
His remarks came a day after panic gripped residents of several parts of Delhi following false rumours of violence.
The police commissioner also said people should verify rumours from the Delhi Police control room. "We are quelling such rumours through social media," Shrivastava said.
Six cases have been registered in connection with rumour mongering and investigation is underway, he said.
According to police, 21 cases were registered under cyber crime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.
Forty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police said.
Seventy-six meetings were held by the Delhi Police along with peace committees in areas of northeast Delhi.
The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Cowgirl for Nick Jonas as They Go Horse Riding Together, See Pics
- ISL 2019-20: Coro Urges FC Goa Fans to Fill the Stands, Promises to Fight in Semi-final 2nd Leg
- Reliance Jio Wants to Start 5G Trials in India And Could Use It’s Own Technology
- Cristiano Ronaldo Watches from the Stands as Real Madrid Win 1st El Clasico Since His Departure
- CBSE Exam Center Locator App For Board Exams: Navigation, Traffic Details & More