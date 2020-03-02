Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Chief Appeals to Curb Spread of Rumours as 369 FIRs Registered in Violence Cases

According to police, 21 cases were registered under cyber crime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
Delhi Police Chief Appeals to Curb Spread of Rumours as 369 FIRs Registered in Violence Cases
New Delhi: Locals conduct a peace march as security personnel stand guard at Shiv Vihar in riot-affected Northeast Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Monday.

Acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava appealed to people to not spread rumours and disturb communal harmony and peace.

His remarks came a day after panic gripped residents of several parts of Delhi following false rumours of violence.

The police commissioner also said people should verify rumours from the Delhi Police control room. "We are quelling such rumours through social media," Shrivastava said.

Six cases have been registered in connection with rumour mongering and investigation is underway, he said.

According to police, 21 cases were registered under cyber crime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.

Forty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police said.

Seventy-six meetings were held by the Delhi Police along with peace committees in areas of northeast Delhi.

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the officer said.

