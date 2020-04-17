Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Chief Approves Rs 1L Grant for His Men Catching Covid-19 While Discharging Duty

The decision came at a time when the nationwide toll due to coronavirus rose to 452, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 and rose to 13,835 on Friday.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Chief Approves Rs 1L Grant for His Men Catching Covid-19 While Discharging Duty
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has approved a grant of Rs 1 lakh to any officer who catches coronavirus infection during discharge of his official duty and tests positive for the disease, officials said on Friday.

Shrivastava approved the grant for any officer or staff of Delhi Police who tests positive for COVID19 while discharging his or her duty, they said.

The decision came at a time when the country-wide toll due to the coronavirus rose to 452 with 32 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 and rose to 13,835 on Friday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,486,908

    +65,013*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,196,109

    +105,999*

  • Cured/Discharged

    560,177

    +31,431*  

  • Total DEATHS

    149,024

    +9,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres