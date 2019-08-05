Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Chief Issues Directions for More Police Presence in Places Frequented by Kashmiris

The New Delhi district police unit has been directed to increase security at Jammu and Kashmir Houses in Delhi — one at 5 Prithviraj Road which houses the office of the state's Resident Commissioner; and the other on Kautilya Marg at Chanakyapuri.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Delhi Police Chief Issues Directions for More Police Presence in Places Frequented by Kashmiris
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday issued directions for enhancing police presence in vulnerable areas and places frequented by Kashmiri people such as university campuses and markets in the national capital in the wake of revocation of Article 370, a top officer said.

At a meeting with senior police officers, Patnaik asked them to sensitise field officers about the development and ensure that police presence was increased, he added.

"All the DCPs (deputy commissioners of police) were directed to ensure that there is enhanced patrolling and (force) deployment in vulnerable areas or places frequented by Kashmiris. These include university campuses, market areas and residential areas where Kashmiri students and people stay. He (Patnaik) said that enhanced police presence will inspire confidence among the Kashmiri residents here," the officer said.

The New Delhi district police unit has been directed to increase security at Jammu and Kashmir Houses in Delhi — one at 5 Prithviraj Road which houses the office of the state's Resident Commissioner; and the other on Kautilya Marg at Chanakyapuri, which has a guest house facility for dignitaries, besides a canteen that offers cuisine from the state.

There is also a Kashmir House, a heritage bungalow on Rajaji Marg in Lutyens' Delhi, adjoining which are residential staff quarters.

The district police will sensitise the staff posted at these locations and direct them to keep extra vigil to ensure no untoward incident is reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Rajya Sabha approved both the resolution and the the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

The Centre also directed states to take special care of Jammu and Kashmir residents, especially students hailing from the state, against any mischief or breach of peace.

